PPP Slams Gov’t Housing Supply Package, Announces Plans for Counterproposal

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) says it will put forth a counterproposal to the government’s plan to supply housing in the capital area, after consulting separately with the Seoul city government.On social media Friday, PPP policy chief Jeong Jeom-sig said the opposition is scheduled to hold a policy consultation with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Monday and plans to draw up a realistic policy package focused on actual demand and a sustainable supply.The policy chief described the government’s proposal as a temporary fix, rather than the structural solution the situation calls for, and said it is inadequate to stabilize the real estate market.The PPP Seoul city office’s special panel on housing held a press conference Friday to criticize Thursday’s supply package, saying young people and newlyweds are already suffering from the Moon Jae-in government’s failed housing policy and the latest proposal would only make matters worse.The panel slammed the Lee Jae Myung government for including Seoul’s Yongsan International Business District, where the apartment allotment price exceeds two billion won, or around one-point-four million U.S. dollars.Rather than supplying 60-thousand new homes in the capital area, the panel urged the government to support redevelopment projects with the potential to provide 370-thousand homes if it is sincere about stabilizing home prices.