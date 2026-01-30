South Korean Nanosatellite Launched into Space as Part of Satellite Constellation

Photo : YONHAP News

A nanosatellite designed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST) was launched into orbit Friday.The NEONSAT-1A, a cutting-edge Earth observation satellite, lifted off aboard U.S. space company Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket from New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula at 2:21 p.m. local time, according to the Korea AeroSpace Administration.Rocket Lab verified that the satellite successfully separated from the rocket about 54 minutes after the launch to a low Earth orbit.The NEONSAT-1A will test the capabilities of the South Korean government’s future constellation of NEONSAT satellites to monitor natural disasters and national security events along the Korean Peninsula.It is the second among a total of 11 nanosatellites that will form a constellation of satellites aimed at monitoring and taking images of the Korean Peninsula and the surrounding regions.The first satellite of this constellation undertaken by KAIST, NEONSAT-1, was deployed by Rocket Lab in 2024.