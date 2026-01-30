Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

South Korean Nanosatellite Launched into Space as Part of Satellite Constellation

Written: 2026-01-30 15:03:27Updated: 2026-01-30 16:13:44

South Korean Nanosatellite Launched into Space as Part of Satellite Constellation

Photo : YONHAP News

A nanosatellite designed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST) was launched into orbit Friday.

The NEONSAT-1A, a cutting-edge Earth observation satellite, lifted off aboard U.S. space company Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket from New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula at 2:21 p.m. local time, according to the Korea AeroSpace Administration.

Rocket Lab verified that the satellite successfully separated from the rocket about 54 minutes after the launch to a low Earth orbit.

The NEONSAT-1A will test the capabilities of the South Korean government’s future constellation of NEONSAT satellites to monitor natural disasters and national security events along the Korean Peninsula.

It is the second among a total of 11 nanosatellites that will form a constellation of satellites aimed at monitoring and taking images of the Korean Peninsula and the surrounding regions.

The first satellite of this constellation undertaken by KAIST, NEONSAT-1, was deployed by Rocket Lab in 2024.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >