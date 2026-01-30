Menu Content

DP Urges PPP, Seoul City to Cooperate with Gov’t Housing Supply Policy

Written: 2026-01-30 15:32:07Updated: 2026-01-30 15:41:27

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has urged the main opposition and the Seoul city government to stop criticizing the central government’s latest housing supply plan, calling for their cooperation to ensure timely and reasonable steps to make high-quality homes available.

At a press briefing Friday, DP spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said there can be no partisan divide where housing stability is concerned.

The spokesperson said the government’s package of measures can be expected to ease uncertainties in the market and bring about housing stability as she accused the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) of throwing a “political tantrum.”

In response to PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog’s criticism of the policy not including deregulation for redevelopment projects in the capital area, Park said indiscriminate deregulation would only trigger speculative trading and polarization.

The spokesperson also accused Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and the opposition leadership of “holding people’s livelihoods hostage” by refusing to cooperate with the central government.
