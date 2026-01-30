Appellate Court Reverses Acquittal of Ex-Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae in Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

An appellate court has overturned the acquittal of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae and handed him a suspended sentence in connection with the judicial power abuse scandal during the Park Geun-hye administration.On Friday the Seoul High Court reversed a lower court’s decision and sentenced Yang to six months in prison, suspended for one year, for abusing his power.Former Justice Park Byoung-dae also had his earlier acquittal overturned and received a six-month sentence, suspended for one year, but the court upheld the acquittal of former Justice Ko Young-han.Yang, who headed the top court between 2011 and 2017, was indicted on accusations that he used trials as bargaining chips in dealing with the Park administration.Though the court recognized that Yang and Ko conspired to intervene in trials under Yang’s leadership, it decided the former chief justice was not involved when his subordinates abused their authority and found him guilty of only two of the 47 charges he faced.