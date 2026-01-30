President Lee: Startups Can Help Tackle Polarization

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung is looking to startups as a way to tackle polarization, which he said is becoming a serious problem in all aspects.Lee made the remark Friday when chairing a strategic meeting on the establishment of new businesses, in the presence of private sector experts, entrepreneurs and government agency heads.The president said young adults, who are socially vulnerable, are facing difficulty seizing opportunities or taking on challenges due to intensifying polarization, leaving them frustrated with society.Lee said some say the economy is recovering but, in reality, that only applies to a certain small group, adding that only ten percent to 20 percent of jobs are desirable.The president then said he believes the practice of starting businesses can provide a breakthrough.He emphasized founding businesses as a solution to concerns over job cuts that could result from artificial intelligence-powered robots being deployed in the workplace, citing the conflict between labor and management at Hyundai Motor Company with regard to the automaker’s plans to incorporate its Atlas humanoid robots in its assembly lines.