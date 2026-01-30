Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

‘Serious’ Nationwide Alert Issued for African Swine Fever after Cases Confirmed in New Areas

Written: 2026-01-30 17:38:35Updated: 2026-01-30 19:07:09

‘Serious’ Nationwide Alert Issued for African Swine Fever after Cases Confirmed in New Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities have raised the nationwide crisis alert level for African swine fever to “serious” after the presence of the highly contagious viral disease was confirmed far from the inter-Korean border, where cases were previously concentrated.

A case was confirmed earlier in the week at a pig farm in Yeonggwang County, South Jeolla Province, following an earlier diagnosis in South Chungcheong Province in November.

Four cases in Gangwon and Gyeonggi provinces have been detected this month alone.

A new strain of the virus, prevalent in Southeast Asia, was also confirmed in South Korea for the first time.

Though wild pigs have traditionally been considered the No. 1 risk factor for African swine fever, the recent cases did not involve wild pigs, prompting authorities to look into other ways the virus may have spread.

Officials plan to disinfect pig farms nationwide and conduct environmental inspections, including inspections of farm workers’ homes.

African swine fever is frequently fatal in pigs, but the virus does not infect humans.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >