Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Data Leak Exposes Seoul City Public Bike Users’ Personal Info

Written: 2026-01-30 18:01:49Updated: 2026-01-30 19:06:04

Data Leak Exposes Seoul City Public Bike Users’ Personal Info

Photo : YONHAP News

Information on subscribers to Seoul city’s public bike-sharing system, Ttareungi, has been compromised in a recently discovered data leak. 

According to the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Friday, the four-and-a-half million leaked items of data include names, phone numbers, dates of birth and home addresses. 

Police believe the breach is the result of a hacking attack and are tracking the source and path of the leak. 

Currently, the number of Ttareungi subscribers is estimated at around five million. 

Police learned of the information leak while investigating another case and conveyed their findings to the Seoul Facilities Corporation, which manages the public bikes. 

An official with the Seoul Metropolitan Government said the city government suspects the data may have been leaked in April 2024, when a series of distributed denial-of-service attacks was detected. 

The official said the city has not received any reports of damage so far.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >