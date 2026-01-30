Industry Minister Meets US Counterpart in Washington while Trump Warns of Steeper Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan has met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to discuss Washington’s renewed tariff threats. But the two have yet to come to an understanding, at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump warns that he can always decide to raise tariffs on his country’s trading partners.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan held talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for over an hour in Washington on Thursday, but they could not immediately reach an agreement.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kim said the two had discussed many issues and agreed to meet again the following morning, adding that no conclusion had been reached yet.Kim stopped short of elaborating on whether he’d succeeded in blocking a tariff hike.During the meeting, Kim is said to have highlighted South Korea’s commitment to implementing its pledged investments in the United States, including passing related legislation.U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, warned on Thursday during a Cabinet meeting that tariffs imposed on U.S. trading partners could become “much steeper.”Earlier in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social that he had been very kind and gentle toward countries around the world, but that he could raise tariffs at any time.He then warned that with a mere flip of his pen, billions more dollars would flow into the U.S.Amid these circumstances, the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Thursday kept South Korea on its list of countries to monitor for their foreign exchange policies.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.