President Lee Congratulates Vietnam's Party Chief on Reappointment

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung congratulated Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam on his reappointment via phone call on Friday.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yoo-jung said in a written briefing that President Lee expressed confidence that Vietnam’s international standing would continue to rise under General Secretary Lam’s leadership, adding that South Korea, as Vietnam’s comprehensive strategic partner, would stand by the country as a reliable partner in that process.Kang noted that Lam responded by expressing hope that bilateral ties would continue to deepen based on the trust built through active high-level exchanges last year. He also said he looks forward to President Lee and the first lady visiting Vietnam at the earliest possible date this year.President Lee expressed appreciation for the invitation and said the two countries should actively pursue mutually beneficial cooperation in strategic areas that support Vietnam’s future development, including nuclear power, high-speed rail and new city development.Lam also conveyed deep condolences and sympathy on behalf of the Vietnamese people over the passing of Lee Hae-chan, a former prime minister of South Korea and the senior vice chair of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council.