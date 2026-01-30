Menu Content

Industry Minister Meets Lutnick for 2nd Day, No Agreement on Tariffs

Written: 2026-01-31 12:12:46Updated: 2026-01-31 16:28:13

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for a second day Friday to discuss Washington’s renewed tariff threats, but the talks ended without an agreement.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting that lasted for more than two hours, Kim said the two came to better understand each other and discussed how to find a middle ground. 

But he said further dialogue is needed and that no conclusion has been reached yet.

Kim said he will continue discussions with Lutnick via video upon returning back to South Korea. 

During their meeting, Kim highlighted South Korea’s commitment to implementing its pledged investments in the United States and vowed to communicate closely with parliament for the swift passage of related legislation.
 
Kim flew to the United States on short notice Wednesday, diverting from a business trip to Canada, after Donald Trump said in a social media post he would reinstate 25 percent tariffs on South Korean goods, citing the South Korean National Assembly’s failure to pass a special bill on U.S. investment.
