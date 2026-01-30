S. Korea Clinches 1.3 Trillion Won Rocket Launchers Export Contract with Norway

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has secured a contract with Norway to export its Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik said.Kang, who visited Norway as President Lee Jae Myung’s special envoy for strategic economic cooperation, said in a social media post on Friday that the contract worth one-point-three trillion won, or some 896 million U.S. dollars, was signed following approval by the Norwegian government and parliament.Kang said the deal marks South Korea’s largest-ever defense export contract with a Nordic country, adding that it provides a bridgehead for the nation’s defense industry to advance into the region.He also noted that the agreement follows a five-point-six trillion won contract signed with Poland last year to export the multiple rocket launchers.Kang said South Korea has taken its first successful step toward becoming one of the world’s top four defense powers, vowing to make best efforts to usher in an era of 20 billion dollars in defense exports and position the defense industry as a new growth engine of the nation’s economy.Kang, who had visited Canada before Norway for defense industry cooperation consultations, is returning home on Saturday.