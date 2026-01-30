Fire Out at Eumseong Manufacturing Plant as Search Continues for Missing Foreign Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

A fire at a household goods manufacturing plant in Eumseong County, North Chungcheong Province, was extinguished Saturday after burning for about 21 hours, as authorities searched for two missing foreign workers.Police and fire officials recovered a body around 12:40 a.m. Saturday that they believe is one of the plant’s two foreign workers.Search operations began after two workers — a 60-year-old from Kazakhstan and a 23-year-old from Nepal — were reported missing following the evacuation of 81 employees.Fire authorities said the fire, which started at around 2:55 p.m. Friday, was completely put out around 12:08 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters contained the major flames within the first three hours, but full extinguishment was delayed by the plant’s layout and the large volume of flammable materials on site.Authorities said they will continue searching for the remaining foreign worker while investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the damage.