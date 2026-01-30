Lee Reiterates Resolve to Stabilize Housing Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung reiterated his commitment to stabilizing housing prices, saying the government will use every available tool if necessary.In a lengthy social media post Saturday, Lee said that while shutting down illegal valley facilities and pushing the KOSPI to five-thousand points once seemed unrealistic, they were achieved through an all‑out effort.Stabilizing the housing market, he wrote, is no more difficult and far more important, and will be pursued "by any means."His remarks followed criticism from the main opposition People Power Party, which questioned why housing normalization had not yet been achieved if it was as easy as Lee suggested in an earlier post.Lee said his comments were misunderstood, adding that although the government has ample legal and political tools to curb prices, it has refrained from deploying its strongest measures due to political considerations.He said the administration has both the will and the means to act, urging owners of multiple homes not to resist policy changes but to take advantage of tax incentives and reduce their holdings while they still can.