Heavy Snow Forecast from Sunday Night

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow is expected from Sunday night, raising concerns about major disruptions during the Monday morning commute.The Korea Meteorological Administration said Sunday that snow will begin late in the evening in the capital region and inland areas of Gangwon Province, spreading nationwide through Monday morning.Central regions, including Seoul, could see heavy snowfall of up to five centimeters per hour overnight into early Monday, prompting warnings for commuters.During the morning hours, heavy snow is also forecast for Jeolla Province and the western parts of the Gyeongsang Provinces.Gangwon's inland and mountainous areas are expected to receive five to 15 centimeters of snow, while Seoul and surrounding regions are forecast to see three to ten centimeters.Monday morning lows will range from minus ten to zero degrees Celsius. With fallen snow likely to freeze quickly and create icy roads, authorities urged commuters to exercise extreme caution.