Trade Minister Intensifies Outreach in US to Block Tariff Increase

Written: 2026-02-01 13:39:39Updated: 2026-02-01 13:49:44

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade Minister Yeo Han‑koo is making an all‑out push in Washington to prevent the Trump administration's planned tariff hikes on South Korean goods.

Yeo is scheduled to meet officials from the administration, members of Congress and representatives of U.S. industry on Saturday as part of a broad outreach effort.

The minister arrived in Washington early Friday and has since held a series of wide‑ranging discussions, with additional meetings planned through the weekend.

Yeo's trip follows Industry Minister Kim Jung‑kwan's return to Seoul after talks with senior U.S. officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

The visits by Kim and Yeo are aimed at responding to President Donald Trump's threat to raise tariffs on South Korean products from 15 percent to 25 percent over delays in Seoul's investment‑related legislation.

Yeo's trip is expected to continue into early next week, during which he is set to meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to discuss tariffs and other bilateral trade issues.
