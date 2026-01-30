Heavy Snow Expected Nationwide through Monday Morning

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow is expected across most parts of the country through the morning on Monday, with icy roads and black ice likely to form in many areas.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, up to 15 centimeters of snow will fall in the inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, and Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area will receive between three and ten centimeters.The Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces will receive three to eight centimeters of snow.Snow will stop in the capital region and central areas by the morning but continue in southern regions and Jeju until late morning.Daytime mercury will range from minus one to plus seven degrees Celsius nationwide on Monday, similar to or slightly lower than Sunday's temperatures.Although the snowfall may ease dry weather advisories in some regions, dry warnings remain in effect for eastern Gangwon Province and the Gyeongsang region, leaving a high risk of wildfires.