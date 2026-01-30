National Assembly to Open Extra Session Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will open an extra session on Monday at 2 p.m.The leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party will address parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday.Lawmakers will question ministers next week on politics, diplomacy, unification, security, social issues, education and the economy.Fierce debate is expected between the ruling and opposition parties over a bill related to Seoul’s pledged investments in the United States, judicial reform legislation and a revision to the Commercial Act.Earlier, Democratic Party policy chief Han Jeoung-ae said the party would push judicial reform bills through during the February session and aim to pass 85 bills linked to livelihoods before the Lunar New Year holiday.While the ruling party plans to expedite the passage of the U.S. investment bill, the People Power Party has argued that parliamentary ratification is essential given the significant fiscal burden.