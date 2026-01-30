Realmeter: Lee’s Approval Rating Rises to 54.5%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating has risen to around 55 percent.Fifty-four-point-five percent believe that Lee is doing a good job, according to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-516 adults conducted from Monday to Friday of last week. The figure marks an increase of one-point-four percentage point from the previous week.Negative assessment fell by the same margin to 40-point-seven percent, while four-point-eight percent said they were unsure.The pollster attributed the rise to the sustained stock market rally, which boosted support among self-employed people and homemakers.The pollster also reported that support had expanded across the greater Seoul area after the government announced a plan to increase the housing supply and to reinstate higher capital gains taxes on owners of multiple homes.The survey, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.