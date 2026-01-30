PPP Lawmaker Kweon Appeals 2-Year Sentence in Unification Church Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the People Power Party, who was sentenced to two years in prison for receiving 100 million won, or roughly 69-thousand U.S. dollars, in illegal political funds from the Unification Church, has appealed the ruling.Sources told Yonhap News on Monday that Kweon had filed an appeal with the Seoul Central District Court, which handed down the sentence, on the day of the ruling last Wednesday.In a written statement immediately following the ruling, Kweon called the guilty verdict unacceptable and said he planned to appeal.The court found Kweon guilty of accepting 100 million won from the former Unification Church second-in-command Yun Young-ho in January 2022 in return for favors for the organization.The court ordered Kweon to forfeit 100 million won.The two-year prison term was two months longer than the sentence handed down the same day to former first lady Kim Keon-hee, who was also convicted on charges related to receiving money from the Unification Church.