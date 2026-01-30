Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

AI Monitoring System to Help Authorities Counter Unfair Trading of Stocks, Virtual Assets

Written: 2026-02-02 13:34:04Updated: 2026-02-02 14:58:39

AI Monitoring System to Help Authorities Counter Unfair Trading of Stocks, Virtual Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

Financial authorities are establishing a comprehensive surveillance network that will use artificial intelligence(AI) to counter increasingly sophisticated unfair trading practices in the stock and virtual asset markets.

The Financial Services Commission(FSC) and the Korea Exchange said the AI-based monitoring system will begin operating Tuesday and will strengthen initial responses to unfair trading activities such as stock manipulation.

The AI system is designed to analyze online posts, YouTube videos, spam text reports and stock price data to detect pump-and-dump schemes or the dissemination of false or misleading information to inflate the value of stocks. 

The FSC believes this will make it possible to analyze various cyber information rapidly and effectively, thereby reducing the time required to detect suspicious transactions.

The Financial Supervisory Service, for its part, has developed a system to automatically extract second-by-second sections that show suspicious activity such as stock manipulation by applying an AI algorithm to the virtual asset analysis platform VISTA.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >