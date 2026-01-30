Menu Content

YouTuber Accused of Posting Fake Police Bodycam Videos; Case Sent to Prosecution

Written: 2026-02-02 14:26:37Updated: 2026-02-02 16:35:13

Photo : YONHAP News / Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police

Police have referred to the prosecution the case of a YouTuber accused of using artificial intelligence(AI) to make fake police body camera videos and circulating them online.

The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police said Monday that they sent the case of the suspect, in his 30s, Thursday, as he remains in detention facing charges of violating the Framework Act on Telecommunications.

The suspect stands accused of making 54 fake body camera videos and posting them on YouTube and other online platforms between October and December last year.

Most of the videos allegedly deceived viewers to think police officers engaged in verbal spats with members of the public, and each video posted on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok had more than 30 million views.

The suspect, who was placed in detention on January 24, also faces accusations of reaping unfair profits from chatrooms related to online investment, and selling AI-generated obscene materials on social media.
