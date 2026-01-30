‘Golden’ from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Becomes First K-Pop Song to Win Grammy

Photo : YONHAP News

“Golden,” the main track for the hit Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” has become the first K-pop song to win a Grammy award.Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, “Golden” was named the best song written for visual media during the premiere ceremony of the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, local time.Amid the film’s global popularity, “Golden” became the first K-pop song to top both the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in the U.S. and the Top 100 Official Singles Chart in the U.K.The award went to the track’s songwriters, including EJAE; Park Hong-jun, known as Teddy; and 24.Though South Korean music engineer Hwang Byeong-joon and Korean American David Kim had previously won Grammys, this is the first Grammy for any K-pop songwriter.“APT.,” a collab track between BLACKPINK member Rosé and Bruno Mars, was nominated in three categories — song of the year, record of the year and best pop duo/group performance — but did not win any awards.Rosé was the first K-pop artist to be nominated in the general field category.