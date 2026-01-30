Ex-First Lady Kim Keon-hee Appeals Ruling in Unification Church Bribery Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Former first lady Kim Keon-hee has appealed a ruling that sentenced her to one year and eight months in prison for accepting bribes from the Unification Church.Kim’s legal team, which submitted the appeal to the Seoul Central District Court on Monday, is expected to argue that her sentence was excessive and resulted from mistakes of both fact and law.While Kim had been accused of accepting gifts worth 80 million won, or around 55-thousand U.S. dollars, between April and July 2022 in return for administrative favors for the church, last week she was found guilty in relation to some but not all the gifts.Aside from the prison term, the court imposed a forfeiture of 12-point-82 million won.The court, meanwhile, acquitted Kim of two other charges related to stock manipulation and interference in party politics.The special team — which had requested a 15-year sentence for the former first lady, along with a fine of two billion won and a forfeiture of 948 million won — appealed the ruling on Friday.