Infighting Continues to Plague DP amid Merger Talks with Minor Opposition Party

Anchor: Merger talks between the ruling Democratic Party and the minor Rebuilding Korea Party have hit a speed bump. Leading voices within the ruling camp continue to take issue with the merger proposed by party chief Jung Chung-rae and are questioning his motives.Rosyn Park reports.Report: Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Jung Chung-rae reiterated the need to discuss a potential merger with the minor Rebuilding Korea Party during a leadership meeting Monday.Jung stressed that while the decision lies with the rank and file, the two parties must unify for the sake of the local elections in June.But his words were met with immediate opposition.DP Supreme Council member Lee Eon-ju accused Jung and Cho Kuk, the leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, of scheming behind the scenes to push the merger for their own political benefit and to serve their presidential aspirations.Two other council members likewise spoke out against the merger.Infighting also continues to trouble the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) following the expulsion of its former leader Han Dong-hoon.Possibly in an effort to shift focus away from its shaky situation, the PPP has launched an offensive against the government and the rival DP, taking issue with the administration’s real estate policies, South Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations and other matters of public interest.The PPP also appointed Rep. Cho Jung-hoon as chairman of its talent recruitment committee, apparently in an effort to broaden its appeal and base ahead of the upcoming elections.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.