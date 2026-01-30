KOSPI Closes below 5,000 Monday after Slipping over 5%

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed below the five-thousand mark on Monday after slipping more than five percent.The KOSPI shed 274-point-69 points, or five-point-26 percent, on Monday to close at four-thousand-949-point-67.It was the index’s first dip below the five-thousand mark since it closed above the milestone for the first time ever on Tuesday last week.The index opened down 101-point-74 points, or one-point-95 percent, from the previous trading session at five-thousand-122-point-62.The KOSPI fell sharply shortly after 10 a.m., dropping as low as four-thousand-933-point-58 at one point.In response, the Korea Exchange activated its sidecar mechanism at 12:31 p.m., calling a halt to trading for five minutes.A sidecar is activated when KOSPI 200 futures rise or fall by at least five percent from the previous session’s close and hold that move for one minute.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also lost 51-point-80 points, or four-point-44 percent, to close at one-thousand-98-point-36.