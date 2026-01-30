Two Foreign Male Models Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Drug Smuggling

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean court has sentenced two foreign male models to eleven years in prison for attempting to smuggle a large quantity of methamphetamine into the country.The Busan District Court handed down the sentences to a German national and a Spanish national after they were convicted of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, according to legal sources on Sunday.The two men were accused of attempting to bring in two suitcases containing 15-point-three kilograms of methamphetamine at Gimhae International Airport on July 16 last year.About a month before their trip, while they were in Germany, the men received an offer through an online messaging service from an unidentified individual promising a free trip in return for delivering two suitcases from Canada to South Korea, according to prosecutors.The men were promised airfare, accommodation and about 20 million won worth of the dollar-pegged cryptocurrency stablecoin USDT if they succeeded in delivering the luggage.The men received the suitcases on July 14 near their hotel in Toronto, checked the luggage in at Toronto Pearson International Airport, and traveled to South Korea via Hong Kong International Airport.But they were caught by South Korean customs officials during an inspection.The two men testified in court that they had responded to social media advertisements offering a free overseas trip and did not know the suitcases contained drugs.