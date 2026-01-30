DP Recommends Prosecutor-Turned-Lawyer Jeon Jun-cheol to Head New Special Counsel Team

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has recommended prosecutor-turned-lawyer Jeon Jun-cheol to head the special counsel team that will look into allegations left unaddressed after three special counsel probes on misconduct under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.DP floor spokesperson Kim Hyun-jung announced the recommendation following a general meeting of the party’s lawmakers on Monday.Jeon served as senior prosecutor of the anti-corruption investigation department at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, as special chief prosecutor for the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office, and as a legal adviser to the human rights division of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office.He has worked at the Lee and Ko law firm since 2021.President Lee Jae Myung must appoint the special counsel within three days after the DP and the minor Rebuilding Korea Party recommend one candidate each.The minor party has recommended Kwon Chang-young, an adjunct professor at the Seoul National University School of Law.Kwon has served as a judge and chief judge in a number of district courts and as a senior member of the Supreme Court’s Judicial Research and Training Institute.