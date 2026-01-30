Eximbank ESG Committee Chief Huh Chang Named Second Vice Finance Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has named Huh Chang, the head of the Export-Import Bank of Korea’s ESG Committee, as second vice finance minister.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung announced the nomination during a briefing Monday.Huh previously served as executive director at the International Monetary Fund.At the finance ministry, he served as deputy minister for international affairs and chief of the development finance bureau.Kang said Huh is the right person for the vice ministerial post, given his abundant experience and wide network.Also on Monday, the president named Korea Institute of S&T Evaluation and Planning President Oh Tae-seok as administrator of the Korea AeroSpace Administration.Recalling that Oh was first vice science minister when the Nuri rocket, South Korea’s first launch vehicle, made its successful maiden flight in October 2021, Kang said Oh will lead South Korea to become an aerospace powerhouse with his expertise.