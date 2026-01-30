Menu Content

S. Korean-US Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Washington

Written: 2026-02-03 08:01:39Updated: 2026-02-03 13:06:42

S. Korean-US Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, Cho is visiting the United States from Tuesday to Friday to attend a ministerial meeting on critical minerals and will hold bilateral talks with Rubio on the sidelines of the meeting.

The talks will mark the first South Korea–U.S. foreign ministers’ meeting since November 14 of last year, when the two nations released a joint fact sheet outlining trade and security agreements from the bilateral summit.

The ministry said the two sides will hold comprehensive discussions on follow-up measures outlined in the fact sheet.

The agenda is likely to include nuclear cooperation, such as expanding South Korea’s rights to uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing and the introduction of nuclear-powered submarines.

The top diplomats may also discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threats to raise tariffs on South Korean products to 25 percent.
