Underwater Survey for Remains to Resume at Japan's Josei Coal Mine

Photo : YONHAP News

An underwater survey will resume on Tuesday to recover remains in a long-abandoned flooded coal mine in Japan, where 183 people, including 136 Koreans, were killed in a flooding accident in 1942.According to the Association for Commemorating the Chosei Coal Mine Flooding Disaster, the underwater survey is scheduled to begin at around 10 a.m., with a Japanese diver conducting the operation.The diver is expected to surface at around 3 p.m., and any remains discovered will be placed at the mine’s memorial plaza.The group recovered four human bone fragments, including a skull, during a previous survey in August of last year, marking the first recovery of remains from the site.Further underwater surveys involving divers from Finland, Thailand and Malaysia are scheduled from Friday to next Wednesday, and a memorial ceremony for the victims will take place at the plaza on Saturday.President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi agreed during their summit last month to identify remains recovered last August at the mine through DNA testing.