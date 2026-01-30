Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

President Lee Reiterates Crackdown on Real Estate Speculation

Written: 2026-02-03 10:12:21Updated: 2026-02-03 15:08:02

President Lee Reiterates Crackdown on Real Estate Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung reiterated his determination to address real estate speculation “by any means necessary."

The president issued the position in a social media post on Tuesday, sharing an article criticizing conservative and business media coverage of the planned end of a grace period for heavier capital gains taxes on owners of multiple homes, set to expire on May 9.

He asked those who sympathize with multi-home owners seeking "unearned" income from speculation whether they had ignored the suffering of young people who forgo marriage and childbirth due to soaring housing costs.

Lee dismissed expectations of policy failure, saying conditions had fundamentally changed because real estate was no longer the sole investment option and alternative assets had emerged.

The president warned that it was the “last chance” for owners of multiple homes to reduce their holdings before the exemption ends and that the government still had ample policy tools at its disposal.

He added that if South Korea could put an "insurrection" behind it and make a fresh start, it should also be able to tackle real estate speculation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >