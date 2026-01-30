Menu Content

Economy

KOSPI Sidecar Activated after Share Jump Tuesday Morning

Written: 2026-02-03 10:56:37Updated: 2026-02-03 15:29:33

Photo : YONHAP News

Program buy orders on the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) market were briefly halted on Tuesday morning after the futures index soared over five percent.

The Korea Exchange said it had activated its "sidecar "mechanism starting at 9:26 a.m. after the KOSPI 200 Futures Index jumped five-point-05 percent, or 36-point-55 points, from the previous trading day to 759-point-15.

The halt, which was automatically lifted after five minutes, came just one day after program trading sell orders were similarly halted on the KOSPI.

By 10:08 a.m., the KOSPI was trading at five-thousand-167-point-92, up more than 200 points, or four-point-four percent, from the previous session's close.

A sidecar is activated when KOSPI 200 futures rise or fall by at least five percent from the previous session’s close and remain at that level for one minute.

This marked the first time a KOSPI buy-side sidecar had been triggered since April 10, 2025.
