Russia Says Future Ties with S. Korea Depend on Ukraine Arms

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia said it will consider whether South Korea observes its “red lines” on arms supplies to Ukraine when shaping its future bilateral relations.On its website on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it would formulate its policy toward South Korea based on Russia’s national interests.The ministry stressed that this would depend on whether South Korea declines to follow the West’s anti-Russia sanctions campaign and observes Russia’s red lines on supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine.It added that bilateral relations between Seoul and Moscow had deteriorated significantly due to unfriendly actions by South Korea’s previous government.The ministry also said that while the Lee Jae Myung administration had expressed a willingness to resume political dialogue and normalize trade and economic ties, concrete steps depend on creating favorable external conditions, including a resolution of the situation in Ukraine.Relations between South Korea and Russia have worsened since Seoul joined Western sanctions following Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine in February 2022, after which Moscow designated South Korea an unfriendly country.