S. Korea, Poland Hold First Security Strategy Dialogue

Written: 2026-02-03 11:22:24Updated: 2026-02-03 15:35:46

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Poland have held their first Security Strategy Dialogue. 

According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Tuesday, Jeong Yeon-doo, vice minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence, visited Warsaw on Monday to hold the inaugural security strategy dialogue with Robert Kupiecki, Polish deputy foreign minister for security affairs and national security adviser to the prime minister.

The two sides exchanged views on international and regional developments, diplomatic strategies and policies, emerging global security issues, and bilateral matters.

They agreed on the need to share mid- to long-term foreign policy strategies.

They also shared the view that the two nations need to strengthen consultations and share information on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Jeong briefed Kupiecki on the current situation on the Peninsula and Seouls’s efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea, while Kupiecki said Poland, which maintains a mission in Pyongyang, would continue to play a necessary role going forward.
