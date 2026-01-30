Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2026-02-03 12:09:51Updated: 2026-02-03 15:26:32

Kang Sun-woo Interrogated in Bribery Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun-woo, accused of receiving 100 million won from former Seoul city councilor Kim Kyung, appeared again before police for questioning.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency summoned Kang as a bribery suspect on Tuesday, 14 days after her first interrogation.

Arriving for questioning, Kang apologized for causing public concern and said she would cooperate fully with the investigation, declining to answer reporters' questions about whether she knew cash was inside a shopping bag she'd allegedly received from Kim.

During the first interrogation, Kang stated that she'd received a shopping bag from Kim at a hotel cafe in Seoul's Yongsan District in January 2022 but was unaware it contained cash.

However, Kim and Kang’s former aide, surnamed Nam, reportedly told police that Kang had been aware that the bag contained money.

Police will also look into allegations that Kim gave Kang roughly 130 million won, or 90-thousand U.S. dollars, in smaller amounts under borrowed names, after the local elections.
