DP Floor Leader Vows Swift Passage of Livelihood Bills in February Assembly Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party floor leader Han Byung-do has pledged to expedite the passage of livelihood-related bills during February's extra session of the National Assembly, saying that people’s livelihoods are the top priority.Addressing parliament as the representative of the ruling party on Tuesday, Han also vowed swift passage of three major judicial reform bills, stressing prosecutorial and judicial reform as an irreversible demand of the times.Han called for the rapid launch of a second comprehensive special counsel probe to investigate former first lady Kim Keon-hee, arguing that ending the insurrection is inseparable from restoring livelihoods.He also called for a special counsel investigation into alleged collusion between politics and religious groups, including the Unification Church and Shincheonji.Emphasizing that speed is crucial to economic recovery, Han called on the opposition to promptly pass a special bill enabling South Korea’s investment pledges to the United States.Han also proposed a referendum for a one-point amendment during the June local elections to include the spirit of the 1980 Gwangju uprising in the Constitution’s preamble.