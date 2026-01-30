Foreign Minister to Explain S. Korea's Tariff Position to US

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said he would clearly explain South Korea’s position on tariffs to the United States during his visit to Washington.Speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday before departing for the United States, Cho said the agreement reached between the two nations was being legislated in accordance with South Korea’s parliamentary procedures and that he would explain the situation and seek U.S. understanding.He was referring to a pending bill that would enable Seoul to fulfill its investment pledges to the United States.Cho said he planned to deliver the same message not only to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio but also to other U.S. government officials and members of Congress, adding that Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan told him after his U.S. trip that U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had understood Seoul’s position.U.S. President Donald Trump said last month that he would raise tariffs on South Korean goods from 15 percent to 25 percent, citing South Korea’s failure to legislate what he called a historic trade agreement.Cho is scheduled to meet with Rubio on Tuesday afternoon in Washington and attend the U.S.-led ministerial meeting on critical minerals on Wednesday.