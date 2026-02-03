Lee Vows to 'Do Whatever it Takes' to Crack Down on Real Estate Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae Myung says he will "do whatever it takes" to tackle real estate speculation. The president on Tuesday warned owners of multiple homes of their “last chance” to reduce their holdings before May 9, or face heavier capital gains taxes.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: In a social media post, President Lee Jae Myung emphasized that no matter what it takes, he will crack down on real estate speculation for the good of the country.The president also shared an article criticizing conservative and business media coverage of the planned end of a grace period for heavier capital gains taxes on owners of multiple homes, set to expire on May 9.He asked those who sympathize with multi-home owners seeking "unearned" income from speculation whether they have ignored the suffering of young people who are forgoing marriage and childbirth due to soaring housing costs.Lee then warned that it was the “last chance” for multi-home owners to reduce their holdings before the exemption ends, adding that the government still had ample policy tools at its disposal.Lee has repeatedly made clear his intention to end the policy introduced under the previous administration, which waives the additional capital gains tax normally imposed on multi-home owners when they sell properties.On January 25, Lee said it would be a mistake to assume the government will again amend the law to extend the temporary suspension, stressing that the market cannot overpower the government.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.