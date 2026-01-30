Prosecutors Indict Far-Right Pastor Accused of Orchestrating Jan. 19 Courthouse Riot

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have indicted Jeon Kwang-hoon, a controversial far-right pastor who was detained last month for allegedly orchestrating a riot at the Seoul Western District Court in January 2025 that was carried out by supporters of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office said Tuesday that Jeon will stand trial on charges of inciting trespassing in special buildings, inciting obstruction of special public duties and violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act.Jeon, the founder of Sarang Jeil Church, is also accused of "psychologically gaslighting" his followers and financially supporting far-right YouTubers to instigate the courthouse riot on January 19, during which pro-Yoon protesters trespassed into the court premises amid anger over the prosecution's move to detain Yoon over his failed martial law bid.The prosecution said Jeon urged his followers and pro-Yoon rally participants to punish "anti-state forces" through the public's right of resistance, provoking them to storm the court building and assault police officers who tried to stop them.Among the charges Jeon faced, the police decided not to refer charges of agitating an insurrection and destruction of evidence to the prosecution.