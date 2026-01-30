K-Pass Benefits to Become Available Anywhere in Country from Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News / Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport

The K-PASS program, which offers discounts in the form of a refund for public transportation fares, will expand to benefit users in any part of the country.The transportation ministry on Tuesday will sign business agreements with eleven local governments that had previously not participated in the K-PASS project, including four counties in South Jeolla Province and seven counties in North Gyeongsang Province.With the adoption of the agreements, K-PASS will become available in all 229 cities, counties and districts nationwide from Wednesday.There are two type of K-PASS transportation cards with one being a basic model that reimburses between 20 percent and 53-and-half percent of public transportation expenses.The other is a fixed-amount model that reimburses costs exceeding the refund threshold between 30-thousand won and 100-thousand won.Cardholders can receive a refund for public transportation expenses when the K-PASS is used at least 15 times a month, including for metropolitan express railways and all types of buses and subways.