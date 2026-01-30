President Lee: Ordinary Homebuyers Deserve Priority over Investor Landlords

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung says ordinary people struggling with surging home prices deserve more consideration than investor landlords who hold unrealistic expectations that the government will continue deferring its capital gains surcharge.The president shared a newspaper editorial on X on Wednesday, in which the writer argued that landlords with multiple-property portfolios in regulated zones will struggle to sell homes before the temporary exemption ends on May 9.Lee said in response that the surcharge had been scheduled to return each year for the past four years and the failure to prepare was on the investors.Lee has repeatedly stressed his resolve to stabilize the real estate market, posting in successive messages since late last month that there was no question of deferring the surcharge any further.On Tuesday evening, he shared an article reporting an increase in the number of apartments for sale in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam District and asked why some in the media continue to make false claims that no properties are coming onto the market.