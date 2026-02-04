Cho, Rubio Discuss Implementation of S. Korea-US Summit Fact Sheet

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed ways to implement the results of last year's bilateral summits.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, the top diplomats met at the U.S. State Department in Washington on Tuesday.The ministry said that during the meeting, Cho had asked Rubio to ensure that cooperation in civil nuclear energy, nuclear-powered submarines and shipbuilding produces tangible results this year.In response, Rubio said he would continue to play a necessary role and urge relevant agencies to move toward substantive discussions as quickly as possible.The two countries will begin detailed discussions on nuclear cooperation, including uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing, as early as this month.The ministry said Cho also explained South Korea’s domestic efforts to implement tariff agreements and investment commitments with the United States, and called for continued diplomatic cooperation to ensure smooth communication between trade authorities.