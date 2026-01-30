Trade Minister: US Holding Interagency Talks to Formalize Trump Tariff Hike on S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States appears to be formalizing a tariff hike on South Korean goods through an official gazette notice.Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, who traveled to Washington in late January to respond to Trump’s threat of higher tariffs, made the announcement to reporters on Tuesday after wrapping up his meetings with U.S. officials.He said that during his visit, he met with the deputy U.S. trade representative and focused on explaining South Korea’s commitment to its pledges to invest in the United States and in nontariff areas.Yeo added that the U.S. side had not fully understood aspects of South Korea’s institutional system that differ from its own, underscoring the need for continued outreach to Washington.Trump said on social media last Monday that he would raise tariffs on South Korean products from 15 percent to 25 percent, citing delays in the South Korean National Assembly’s passage of a related investment bill.In response, South Korea sent Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan to the United States for negotiations with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, which Yeo’s visit followed.