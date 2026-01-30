PPP Chief Urges 3 Special Counsel Probes, Calls for Talks with President

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok criticized the ruling camp’s push for a new special counsel probe into former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, arguing that investigations are needed elsewhere.Addressing parliament as the representative of the opposition party on Wednesday, Jang urged special counsel probes into the prosecution’s decision not to appeal the Daejang-dong case linked to President Lee Jae Myung, alleged ties between the Democratic Party and the Unification Church and alleged bribery in Democratic Party nominations.Jang accused Lee and the ruling party of undermining liberal democracy and weakening the judicial system, arguing that the National Assembly has become a venue for “legislative authoritarianism” against political opponents.He claimed previous special investigations of Yoon’s martial law declaration and former first lady Kim Keon-hee had produced little result and accused the ruling camp of pushing a new special counsel probe to extend an “insurrection narrative” into the upcoming local elections in June.Jang also denounced a proposed tribunal to handle insurrection cases as "unconstitutional and authoritarian" and called on Lee and the ruling party to withdraw their push for the plan.He renewed his request for a one-on-one meeting with Lee, proposing a shift from political confrontation to joint discussions on public challenges.