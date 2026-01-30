Menu Content

Lee Delivers Lunar New Year’s Holiday Gifts to National Heroes, Socially Vulnerable

Written: 2026-02-04 14:28:11Updated: 2026-02-04 14:39:51

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has delivered holiday gifts to national heroes and vulnerable members of society ahead of Lunar New Year’s Day.

In a press release Wednesday, the presidential office said the gifts were sent with hopes for national unity, balanced regional development and an economic recovery in line with the administration’s policy objectives for its second year.

The gifts consisted of a specially manufactured set of bowls, spoons and chopsticks, and agricultural products from all regions of the country as a symbol of coexistence and national unity.

Spouses of war veterans and people who fought for democratization were included for the first time, with the top office emphasizing the need to treat those who devoted themselves to the country and their families with respect.

In a card that accompanied each gift, the president conveyed his pledge to make every effort to ensure that changes are felt in the recipients’ daily lives and that tomorrow is better than today.
