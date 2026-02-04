Cho, Rubio Agree to Work Closely on Civil Nuclear Power; More Talks Needed on Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio have met in Washington and discussed ways to increase cooperation and implement the results of last year’s bilateral summit. Cho addressed simmering trade tensions over U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to hike tariffs on South Korea but failed to make tangible progress on that front.Rosyn Park reports.Report: During a meeting at the Department of State on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun explained to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that South Korea will follow through with the tariff agreement reached last year, including investment commitments to the U.S.Cho shared details about the progress being made in the National Assembly to pass the special bill needed for South Korea to invest 350 billion dollars in strategic American industries as part of the deal, which would lower U.S. tariffs on South Korean imports to 15 percent, according to Seoul’s foreign ministry.Cho also asked Rubio for continued diplomatic cooperation to ensure smooth communication and consultations between the two countries’ trade authorities.However, the State Department made no mention of the tariff issue in its press release about the meeting.It did say the top diplomats highlighted the enduring strength of the bilateral alliance and agreed to continue to work closely on civil nuclear power, nuclear-powered submarines, shipbuilding, and increasing South Korean investments to rebuild critical U.S. industries.The two sides also reaffirmed their commitments to the complete denuclearization of North Korea, according to the press release.Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, who is also in Washington to support the ongoing negotiations, indicated that there are signs the Trump administration is moving to publish a 25 percent tariff hike on South Korea in the Federal Register, which would serve as legal notice of the action.Yeo said he too explained to Trump officials, including the deputy trade representative, that Seoul stands firm on its pledges to invest in the U.S. and in nontariff areas but did not hear a definitive answer.He said his counterparts did not understand aspects of South Korea’s institutional system that differ from their own, underscoring the need for continued talks with Washington to resolve the matter.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.