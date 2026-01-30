Seoul City Taking Steps to Control Crowds, Prevent Overcharging ahead of BTS Comeback Show

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City will pursue a set of comprehensive measures to enhance crowd management and eradicate overcharging, with global fans of K-pop superstar band BTS expected to visit the city for the group’s comeback show in March.Seoul City Mayor Oh Se-hoon convened a meeting Wednesday to discuss matters concerning the seven-member group’s comeback concert, set to be held at the city’s Gwanghwamun Square on March 21.With tens of thousands of people or more expected to gather for the event, the city government plans to divide up the concert venue into smaller units to prevent blind spots, and to ask event organizers to dispatch a sufficient number of safety personnel.The city’s disaster and safety situation room will monitor crowd movements with the use of relevant real-time data and surveillance cameras.Subway stops and vehicle access in the area will be restricted during the concert.The municipal government will conduct joint inspections with the city’s districts to prevent overcharging and other unfair practices and will check whether lodging facilities have complied with a requirement to disclose their rates.