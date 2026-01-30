KMA: Raindrops, Snow Flurries Forecast in Parts of Central Region, Cold Snap to Return Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

Overcast skies are forecast for the central region and the southernmost island of Jeju on Wednesday, and areas in the country's south are expected to see cloudy skies.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, raindrops or flurries of snow will likely fall on the northeastern part of Gyeonggi Province and the central and northern parts of Gangwon Province between Wednesday afternoon and night.Morning lows on Thursday in Seoul will stand at around one degree Celsius, with nationwide mercury expected to range between minus four and plus five degrees, which is similar to or slightly higher than Wednesday's level.Daytime highs nationwide rise will range between plus five and 15 degrees.A cold snap is forecast to return Friday with morning lows in the central region likely to drop to around minus ten degrees.Snow is projected on the weekend for the western coastal areas in the southwestern Jeolla region and on Jeju Island.