Hyundai Motor Group Posts Record-High January Performance in US amid Tariff Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor Group posted a record-high performance in the U.S. market for January amid uncertainties surrounding Washington’s auto tariffs.According to the automaker on Wednesday, combined unit sales in the U.S. for Hyundai Motor and sister company Kia Motors amounted to 125-thousand-296 in January, up seven-point-seven percent from a year earlier.Hyundai Motor sold 60-thousand-794 vehicles, up two-point-four percent on-year, and Kia Motors sold 64-thousand-502 units, up 13-point-one percent.Sales of the luxury Genesis model jumped six-point-six percent to five-thousand-170.The automaker has promoted a diverse range of hybrid models in line with changing demand in the U.S. since the Trump administration ended government subsidies for electric vehicles(EV).In January, sales of eco-friendly vehicles from Hyundai and Kia rose 36-point-nine percent on-year to 31-thousand-960, standing in sharp contrast with a 33-point-seven-percent drop in sales of EVs.