Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korean Missionary Arrested, Detained in Russia

Written: 2026-02-04 16:53:03Updated: 2026-02-04 16:53:15

S. Korean Missionary Arrested, Detained in Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean missionary has been detained by authorities in Russia.

According to the Korean community in Russia and local media outlets Tuesday, a female missionary, identified by her surname Park, was arrested and detained by authorities in late January after working in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk.

The South Korean Embassy in Moscow and the Consulate General in Vladivostok are in the process of verifying Park's state of condition and account of her detention through consular visits.

Local media reported that Park had operated a religious camp for children and that she is a member of U.S.-affiliated religious organization.

According to Russian investigative authorities, Park stands accused of assisting South Korean missionaries' illegal entry to Russia.

In January 2024, a South Korean missionary who had been working in Vladivostok, identified by his surname Baek, was arrested on espionage charges.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >