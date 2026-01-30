S. Korean Missionary Arrested, Detained in Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean missionary has been detained by authorities in Russia.According to the Korean community in Russia and local media outlets Tuesday, a female missionary, identified by her surname Park, was arrested and detained by authorities in late January after working in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk.The South Korean Embassy in Moscow and the Consulate General in Vladivostok are in the process of verifying Park's state of condition and account of her detention through consular visits.Local media reported that Park had operated a religious camp for children and that she is a member of U.S.-affiliated religious organization.According to Russian investigative authorities, Park stands accused of assisting South Korean missionaries' illegal entry to Russia.In January 2024, a South Korean missionary who had been working in Vladivostok, identified by his surname Baek, was arrested on espionage charges.